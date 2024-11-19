The son of Norway’s crown princess is arrested on suspicion of rape, police say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has been arrested again, this time on suspicion of rape. Marius Borg Høiby is the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and the son of the crown princess from a previous relationship. He has no royal title or official duties. Police say Borg Høiby was arrested late Monday on a preliminary charge of having had “sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act.” He denied the allegation. A preliminary charge is one step short of a formal charge. In August, Borg Høiby was briefly detained on preliminary charges of bodily harm and criminal damage and was released.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.