UK farmers plan to protest at Parliament over a tax hike they say will ruin family farms

LONDON (AP) — British farmers are descending on Parliament to protest a hike in inheritance tax that they say will deal a “hammer blow” to struggling family farms. They are demonstrating against the government’s decision in its budget last month to scrap a tax break that exempts agricultural property from inheritance tax. The Labour Party government says only a small number of farms each year will be affected. But farmers’ groups say the majority of family farms face a big tax bill. Britain has not seen large-scale protests like those that have snarled cities in France and other European countries. Now, though, farmers say they will step up their action if the government doesn’t listen.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.