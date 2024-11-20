Greek workers hold general strike over high cost of living and call for collective wage agreements

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek public and private sector workers have walked off the job in a 24-hour general strike that is disrupting services across the country, with public transport in the capital suspended for several hours and ferries that connect the islands to the mainland tied up in port. Medical staff at state-run hospitals and teachers are also participating in Wednesday’s strike, called by labor unions to protest the high cost of living and demand collective wage agreements that were scaled back during Greece’s nearly decade-long financial crisis that began in 2010. Journalists at Greek media outlets held their own 24-hour strike in support on Tuesday, pulling all news broadcasts off the air for the day, so they could cover Wednesday’s general strike.

