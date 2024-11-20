Target struggles in the third quarter despite price cuts and offers a tempered holiday outlook

NEW YORK (AP) — Target etched out a slim sales increase in the third quarter but profits slumped as inflation-weary customers pulled back on spending and costs related to a dockworker strike in October dragged on results. The Minneapolis retailer fell short of Wall Street expectations for the quarter and its outlook for the final three months of the year also disappointed industry analysts in an environment in which Americans are still spending, but being more selective. The most recent quarter at Target stands in stark contrast to rival Walmart, which reported another quarter of stellar sales Tuesday and released optimistic projections for the holiday season. Shares plummeted 20% before the opening bell Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.