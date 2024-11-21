Danish military monitors a Chinese-flagged bulk carrier after undersea data cables were ruptured

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish military has confirmed it is monitoring a Chinese bulk carrier that was reportedly in the area where two undersea data cables ruptured in recent days in the Baltic Sea. Finnish, Swedish and German authorities have launched investigations into the rupture earlier this week of two undersea cables. One was between Finland and Germany and the other between Lithuania and Sweden. All are member countries of the NATO alliance. News reports said a Chinese-flagged vessel, the Yi Peng 3, had been in the area at the time of the ruptures. VesselFinder.com, which tracks marine ship movements, located the Danish patrol boat P525 at about one nautical mile away from the Chinese-flagged ship on Thursday morning Europe time.

