Kokkinakis gets past Shelton for Australia to lead the US 1-0 in Davis Cup

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Thanasi Kokkinakis has saved four match points and eventually converted his seventh in a 30-point tiebreaker to get past Ben Shelton 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 and give Australia a 1-0 lead over the United States in the Davis Cup quarterfinals in Malaga. The 77th-ranked Kokkinakis withstood 21 aces from Shelton on the indoor hard court. The second singles is scheduled to be U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz of the U.S. against No. 9 Alex de Minaur of Australia.

