M. Jodi Rell, who became Connecticut governor after running mate resigned, dies at 78

Republican Former Connecticut Gov. M. Jodi Rell has died at age 78. She took over the office to become the second female governor in state history after her running mate resigned. Rell’s family said in a statement that she died Wednesday following a brief illness at a Florida hospital. Rell was Connecticut’s 87th governor. She served from 2004 until 2011. She was known for her candor and compassion. She took the job when then-Gov. John G. Rowland resigned while facing impeachment and a federal probe.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.