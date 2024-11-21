Shohei Ohtani likely to win his third MVP award and Aaron Judge his second

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is expected to win his third Most Valuable Player Award and first in the National League, and Aaron Judge is likely to earn his second AL honor when the Baseball Writers’ Association announces its balloting. Ohtani was unanimously voted the AL MVP in 2021 and 2023 as a two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels. He signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. Ohtani hit .310, stole 59 bases and led the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs, becoming the first player with 50 or more homers and 50 or more stolen bases in a season. He helped the Dodgers to the World Series title.

