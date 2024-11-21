Thai court dismisses activist’s suit against Israeli spyware producer over lack of evidence

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a pro-democracy activist who alleged spyware produced by an Israeli tech firm had been used to hack his phone. The Civil Court in Bangkok said Jatupat Boonpattararaksa had failed to show sufficient proof that his phone was infected with Pegasus spyware produced by NSO Group Technologies. Jataput, who had been a leader of street protests in 2021, alleged NSO Group had violated his and other Thai activists’ constitutional rights by allegedly facilitating the use of Pegasus to target them and extract data from their devices.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.