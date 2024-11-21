Wisconsin kayaker who faked his own death has told investigators how he did it, sheriff says
Associated Press
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A sheriff says a Wisconsin man who faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children is in Eastern Europe but has not committed to returning home. The Green Lake County sheriff said Thursday that Ryan Borgwardt has been communicating with authorities since Nov. 11 and even described how he did it. The sheriff showed a video that Borgwardt sent police that day from an undisclosed location. Podoll says no criminal charges have been filed. He does not believe they will be necessary while authorities “keep pulling at his heartstrings” to return home.