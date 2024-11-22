A police chief in Mexico kills himself as troops try to arrest him in a corruption probe

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The police chief of a small town in central Mexico has committed suicide as troops closed in to arrest him as part of a large-scale anticorruption raid that also detained the mayor of another town. The raids occurred Friday in several towns in the State of Mexico, west of Mexico City. State prosecutors said the police chief of the town of Texcaltitlan killed himself with his own weapon as marines, National Guard and soldiers tried to arrest him on unspecified charges. And troops also arrested the mayor of the nearby town of Amanalco on “various charges.” The area has long been dominated by the violent La Familia Michoacana gang.

