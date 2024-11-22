Amazon to invest an additional $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic

Amazon is investing an additional $4 billion in the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic as major technology companies rush to fund generative AI. This will bring Amazon’s total investment in Anthropic – which began last year – to $8 billion. Anthropic, an OpenAI rival, said the Seattle-based tech giant will maintain its position as a minority investor. Under the deal, Amazon said the San Francisco-based Anthropic will now name Amazon’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, as its “primary training partner.” It will also use two AWS chips to train and deploy its future foundational models.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.