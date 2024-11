LONDON (AP) — British police have carried out a controlled explosion near the U.S. Embassy in London as they investigated reports of a suspicious package in the area. No one was injured. The embassy confirmed the action in a post on X on Friday. It said that police were present and had closed a road “out of an abundance of caution.”

