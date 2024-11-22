Cheating on your spouse is no longer a crime in New York, with the repeal of a little-known 1907 law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has repealed a seldom-used law over a century old that made it a crime to cheat on your spouse. The misdemeanor once could have landed adulterers in jail for three months. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Friday repealing the statute. The law dates back to 1907 and has long been considered difficult to enforce. Hochul said it was “silly” for the state to have such a rule in place. Adultery bans are actually law in several states, though charges are rare and convictions even rarer.

