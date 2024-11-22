Idaho teen is arrested in connection with a dead infant found in a baby box at a hospital

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with the body of an infant found last month at a hospital in a box meant for people to anonymously give up a newborn. The Blackfoot Police Department said in a social media post Friday that an 18-year-old from Twin Falls had been arrested and booked into jail. Police say she was arrested on a felony warrant for failing to report a death to law enforcement officials and the coroner. The deceased baby was left Oct. 13 at Grove Creek Medical Center in Blackfoot. Idaho law only allows for the surrender of an infant who is unharmed.

