Judge reduces prison sentence for Capitol rioter who berated and insulted him

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has imposed a one-year reduction in a prison sentence for a man who stormed the U.S. Capitol and then engaged in a pattern of disruptive courtroom behavior, including berating and insulting the judge. Marc Bru complained about his prison conditions but refrained from hurling any more insults at Chief Judge James Boasberg, who resentenced him on Friday to five years in prison. Bru is one of the beneficiaries of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that limited the government’s use of a federal obstruction law. Bru joined the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol with fellow members of the Proud Boys extremist group.

