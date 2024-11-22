Tusk’s party holds primary to choose presidential candidate for election in 2025

Associated Press (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s centrist Civic Coalition is holding a primary to choose a candidate who will run in the nation’s presidential election next year. Party members are choosing between Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski. The winner of the party primary will face a field of several candidates. The date of next year’s presidential election has not been set but it is expected to take place in May, with a runoff two weeks later if no candidate receives an outright majority. Whoever wins will replace incumbent President Andrzej Duda, who is nearing the end of his second and last term.

