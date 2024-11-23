Canadian ministers condemn anti-NATO protest in Montreal that turned violent

MONTREAL (AP) — Senior Canadian ministers have condemned an anti-NATO protest in Montreal that turned violent, saying “hatred and antisemitism” have no place in the country. Police said they made at least three arrests following a demonstration that began late afternoon Friday. Two cars were set on fire and windows at some businesses and a convention center hosting a NATO conference were smashed. Montreal police said smoke bombs were deployed and metal barriers were thrown into the street during the demonstration. Delegates from NATO member states and partner countries are in Montreal this weekend to discuss issues including support for Ukraine, climate change and the future of the alliance.

