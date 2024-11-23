Skip to Content
Fred Harris, ex-Oklahoma senator and Democratic presidential hopeful, has died. He was 94

KVIA
By
New
Published 6:48 PM

CORRALES, N.M. (AP) — Fred Harris, ex-Oklahoma senator and Democratic presidential hopeful, has died. He was 94.

Associated Press

