Haiti wonders what’s next as gang violence surges and UN peacekeeping mission flops

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — When Kenyan police arrived in Haiti as part of a U.N.-backed mission earlier this year to quell gang violence, hopes were high. Coordinated gang attacks had crippled the country’s capital and forced the prime minister to resign, plunging Haiti into an unprecedented crisis. But the crisis has only deepened since the international policing contingent arrived. Now, a new prime minister is tasked with turning around a nation that sees no escape from its troubles. At least 150 people were reported killed in the capital and 20,000 forced to flee their homes in the second week of November alone. Overall, more than 4,500 people were reported killed in Haiti so far this year, the U.N. said.

