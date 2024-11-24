DHL cargo plane crashes into a house in Lithuania, killing at least 1

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — A DHL cargo plane crashed into a house near the Lithuanian capital, killing at least one person. Lithuanian’s public broadcaster LRT, quoting an emergency official, said two people had been taken to the hospital after the crash, and one was later pronounced dead. LRT said the aircraft smashed into a two-story home near Vilnius International Airport early Monday morning. The Lithuanian airport authority identified the aircraft as a DHL cargo plane arriving from Leipzig, Germany. Flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24, analyzed by The Associated Press, showed the aircraft made a turn to the north of the airport, lining up for landing, before crashing a little more than 1.5 kilometers short of the runway.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.