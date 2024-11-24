Lebanon’s Shiite Muslims pay high price in war between Israel and Hezbollah

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese civilians most devastated by the Israel-Hezbollah war are Shiite Muslims, and many of them believe they are being unfairly punished because they share a religious identity with Hezbollah militants and often live in the same areas. Israel has concentrated its attacks on villages and neighborhoods where many Hezbollah militants operate from, and their families live side by side with large numbers of Shiites who aren’t members of the group. Israel insists its war is with Hezbollah and not the Lebanese people – or the Shiite faith. But Israel’s stated objectives mean little to many Shiites whose family members have also died in a war that escalated sharply in recent months.

