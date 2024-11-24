Matteo Berrettini gives Italy a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands in the Davis Cup final
AP Tennis Writer
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Matteo Berrettini has put Italy ahead 1-0 against the Netherlands in the final of the Davis Cup by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-2. Berrettini’s victory Sunday on an indoor hard court in Malaga, Spain, set up No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner for a chance to clinch the country’s second consecutive championship in the team competition. Berrettini was not at his best in the early going against van de Zandschulp, the man who beat Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. But 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini took control by grabbing the last three games of the opening set and breaking for a 2-1 lead in the second.