What to know about the plastic pollution treaty talks in South Korea
Associated Press
A last round of negotiations on a legally binding treaty to address the global scourge of plastic pollution has opened in Busan, South Korea. National delegations still have a lot to hammer out before there is a treaty. Most contentious is whether there will be a limit on how much plastic companies are allowed to produce. Environmental groups and Indigenous leaders want a holistic approach. The plastics industry wants to focus on redesign, recycling and reuse. And the United Nations wants negotiators to reach an agreement in Busan. UN official Inger Andersen says it’s a historic opportunity to course-correct.