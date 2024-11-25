10 children killed by security forces in Mozambique’s election protests, Human Rights Watch says

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Mozambique security forces have killed at least 10 children and injured dozens of others while trying to suppress weeks of protests following a disputed presidential election. The rights group says hundreds of other minors have been detained by security forces in violation of international law. The southern African country has been beset by unrest after the ruling party’s candidate was declared the winner of the Oct. 9 election. Opposition parties claimed the vote was rigged and international observers, including a team from the European Union, criticized the conduct of the election.

