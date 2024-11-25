Donald Trump Jr. emerges as a political force of his own as he helps his father launch a second term

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. has become a prominent player in his father’s political orbit and the Make America Great Again movement. For the son of a president-elect, Trump has already had an outsized impact on the next White House. He lobbied hard for the former president to choose his good friend, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, as his running mate. As an honorary chair of the Republican president-elect’s transition team, Trump Jr. is part of a core group of people deciding who will fill top jobs in the next White House, and his imprint is clear.

