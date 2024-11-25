Lawmakers press Pentagon to re-ground Ospreys until safety issues can be addressed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three lawmakers are asking Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to consider re-grounding the military’s fleet of V-22 Ospreys until solutions can be put in place to address safety and design issues identified by The Associated Press in its recent in-depth investigation of the aircraft’s accident record. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, and Rep. Richard Neal, all of Massachusetts, wrote to Austin that “given the current concerns about the safety of the V-22, the aircraft should be grounded, and should not be deployed again until the platform’s significant deficiencies are fully addressed.” The Osprey, which flies like both a helicopter and an airplane, has been in more than 21 major accidents.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.