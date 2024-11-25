Should sex abuse evidence set the Menendez brothers free? A judge will decide.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge will decide whether new evidence warrants a re-examination of the convictions of Erik and Lyle Menendez in the shotgun murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills home more than 30 years ago. The court is holding a hearing Monday for a habeas corpus petition filed by the brothers’ attorneys last May. The brothers were convicted of killing their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in 1989 and sentenced to life without parole after prosecutors said they did it for money. Their defense attorneys say new evidence of sex abuse by their father should set them free.

