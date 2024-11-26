An Australia police officer who shocked a 95-year-old woman with a Taser is guilty of manslaughter

SYDNEY, Australia (AP) — A police officer in Australia who shocked a 95-year-old nursing home resident with a Taser was found guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday. A jury found Sen Const Kristian James Samuel White guilty in the New South Wales Supreme Court after 20 hours of deliberation. Clare Nowland, a great-grandmother who had dementia, was refusing to put down the steak knife she was holding when White discharged his Taser in May 2023. She fell backwards and hit her head, dying a week later in hospital. White faces a sentence of up to 25 years in jail on the charge.

