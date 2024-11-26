Biden administration will loan $6.6 billion to Rivian to build Georgia factory that automaker paused

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration will loan $6.6 billion to Rivian Automotive to build a Georgia factory. The announcement Tuesday comes less than two months before Donald Trump becomes president again. It’s unclear whether the Biden administration can complete the loan in that time, or whether the Trump administration might try to claw the money back. Rivian announced a $5 billion Georgia factory in 2021. But the startup automaker couldn’t meet production targets and rapidly burned through cash. The company paused construction of the Georgia plant in March. The company now says its plans for producing electric vehicles in Georgia are back on.

