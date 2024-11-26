El Paso Animal Services emphasizes thanksgiving pet safety

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — As families gather for Thanksgiving, pet owners should take extra precautions to make sure their furry friends stay safe and healthy during the holidays.

ABC-7 spoke to Julieanne Newbold, public affairs coordinator for El Paso Animal Services, who emphasized the importance of creating a safe space for pets. Newbold says the most common issue seen during the holidays are pets running away.

“Pets get really overwhelmed when there's a big crowd of people, especially people they might not know,” Newbold said. “Have a crate for them somewhere where they can just kind of decompress, relax, and not present that chance of being able to escape.”

Some good news, pets can enjoy their Thanksgiving meals in their safe space. However, Newbold warns that not everything on your plate is safe for pets. She says foods like garlic, onions, chocolate, and even fatty dishes loaded with butter and oils can cause serious health issues, such as pancreatitis or digestive problems. Cooked turkey and chicken bones can also be hazardous, as they can splinter and cause internal injuries.

If you want to include your pet in the celebrations, Newbold recommends sticking to plain, unseasoned foods like white turkey meat, green beans, carrots, sweet potatoes, and plain mashed potatoes. “Their taste buds are different from ours, so they’ll enjoy these treats just as much,” she added.

Before the holidays roll around, pet owners should also double-check their pet’s microchip and collar information to ensure it is up-to-date. If your pet does go missing, you can click here for local resources.

If your pet accidentally consumes something toxic, contact your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control Hotline for guidance as soon as possible. Click here for a list of toxic food items and keep the poison hotline handy for emergencies: (888) 426-4435.