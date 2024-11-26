Top EU diplomat says Israel has ‘no excuses’ to refuse a ceasefire with Hezbollah

FIUGGI, Italy (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says there are “no excuses” for Israel to refuse to accept a ceasefire with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Josep Borrell, the outgoing EU foreign policy chief, called for increased pressure on Israel to blunt extremists in the government who are refusing to accept the deal. Speaking on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting Tuesday in Italy, Borrell said all Israel’s security concerns had been addressed in the emerging deal. He warned that if a ceasefire is not implemented, “Lebanon will fall apart.”Israeli officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security Cabinet was set to convene Tuesday to discuss a proposed ceasefire.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.