Fugitive wanted in US on terror charges is arrested in UK after20 year run from law

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say a suspected terrorist wanted in the U.S. for two bombings in the San Francisco area in 2003 has appeared in a London courtroom after being captured in the U.K. The National Crime Agency says Daniel Andreas San Diego was arrested Monday in Wales. San Diego was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives. He is charged with bombings at a biotechnology company campus in Emeryville, California, and nutritional products company in Pleasanton, California. The bombings didn’t injure anyone, but authorities said the biotechnology bomb was intended to harm first responders.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.