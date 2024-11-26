Jury are deliberating in the long-running YSL gang and racketeering trial

ATLANTA (AP) — After almost a year of testimony, jurors are deliberating in the YSL gang and racketeering trial that originally included the rapper Young Thug. The last two defendants, Deamonte Kendrick — who raps as Yak Gotti — and Shannon Stillwell are waiting to learn their fate on murder, drug, gun and gang charges. Jurors began deliberating on Tuesday. Prosecutors indicted 28 people in 2022 over what they alleged was a criminal street gang co-founded by rapper Young Thug. The trial has been fraught with problems and delays, and Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who took over the case in July after the original judge was recused, has often lost her patience with prosecutors.

