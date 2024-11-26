Massachusetts man who spent decades in prison for a murder he didn’t commit is awarded $13 million

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who spent 27 years in jail for a murder he claims that he didn’t commit has been awarded $13 million by a jury. Michael Sullivan was convicted of murder and armed robbery in 1987 over the killing of Wilfred McGrath. But the 64-year-old was released in 2013 after DNA evidence raised questions about his involvement in the murder. McGrath was lured to an apartment where he was robbed and beaten. A jury last week found Sullivan wasn’t involved in the murder and awarded him $13 million — though state law caps awards for wrongful conviction at $1 million.

