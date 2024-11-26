Millions will eat cranberry sauce on Thanksgiving. But where do those cranberries come from?

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Weeks before Thanksgiving, some of the cranberries that will be on dinner plates Thursday are floating on a bog in Massachusetts. The cranberries have turned this pond in coastal Massachusetts a bright color of pinkish crimson. Several workers, up to their waist in water, gently coral the berries towards to a hose that suctions them up into a truck where they are transported to factories that dry them or turn them into sauce or juice. This bog is one of nearly 300 in Massachusetts that cover some 14,000 acres. This year, Massachusetts farmers are projected to produce 2.2 million barrels of cranberries, an increase of 12% over last year.

