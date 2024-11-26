Nebraska judge’s ruling edges the state closer to legalizing medical marijuana

A judge’s ruling moved Nebraska one step closer to legalizing medical marijuana. At issue was whether proponents followed the law in gathering signatures to put legalization on the Nov. 5 ballot. The decision by Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong was a victory for advocates of medical marijuana, but opponents are likely to appeal it to the state Supreme Court. More than two-thirds of Nebraska voters supported legalization at the polls Nov. 5 and those results are scheduled to be certified on Dec. 2.

