Nebraska judge’s ruling edges the state closer to legalizing medical marijuana
Associated Press
A judge’s ruling moved Nebraska one step closer to legalizing medical marijuana. At issue was whether proponents followed the law in gathering signatures to put legalization on the Nov. 5 ballot. The decision by Lancaster County District Judge Susan Strong was a victory for advocates of medical marijuana, but opponents are likely to appeal it to the state Supreme Court. More than two-thirds of Nebraska voters supported legalization at the polls Nov. 5 and those results are scheduled to be certified on Dec. 2.