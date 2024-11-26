North Carolina’s governor has vetoed a GOP bill that would weaken his successor and other Democrats

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed Republican-backed legislation that weakens the powers of several Democrats slated to hold statewide offices next year. Republicans will try to override the veto next month, but it’s unclear whether they’ll have enough votes to do so. The bill would move appointments to the State Board of Elections from the Democratic governor’s office to the now-Republican state auditor. It also erodes the powers of the attorney general, superintendent of public education and the lieutenant governor. The bill also contains some relief provisions for areas impacted by Hurricane Helene but most of that money can’t be spent until the General Assembly reconvenes.

