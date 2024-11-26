Rats feast on New York’s City’s bagged garbage. Can putting it in bins end the smorgasbord?

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is now requiring some residents place their trash into garbage bins for pickup. Earlier this month, people living in residences with less than 10 units were required to use a trash bin with a secure lid. The mandate was the next phase in efforts to bring New York in line with what most major cities the world over have been doing for decades, if not longer. All city businesses were required to comply with the bin requirements earlier this year. Eventually larger units will have to meet the mandate.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.