UN Resolution 1701 is at the heart of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal. What is it?

BEIRUT (AP) — In 2006, the U.N. Security Council voted for a resolution to end a bruising monthlong conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah militant group, and pave the way for lasting security along the border. There was relative calm for nearly two decades, but Resolution 1701’s terms were never fully enforced. Now, figuring out how to finally enforce it is key to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal approved by Israel on Tuesday. U.N. and diplomatic officials turned to the 2006 resolution in a bid to end the conflict. Years of divided politics and regionwide geopolitical hostilities halted substantial progress on its implementation, yet the international community believes Resolution 1701 is still the brightest prospect for long-term stability between Israel and Lebanon.

