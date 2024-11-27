3 killed, 1 seriously injured in Tesla Cybertruck crash in Northern California

PIEDMONT, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed and one seriously injured when a Tesla Cybertruck crashed and caught fire in Northern California. Piedmont Police Chief Jeremy Bowers says speed was likely a factor in the single-vehicle collision early Wednesday. The chief says authorities would continue to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy. The Cybertruck has been on sale for about a year. It has been recalled six times for safety problems, most recently on Nov. 5 because a fault in an electric inverter can cause the drive wheels to lose power. Bowers says mechanical failure does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

