Concerns over housing and immigration make for a volatile campaign in Ireland’s election

DUBLIN (AP) — Voters in Ireland go to the polls on Friday to elect a new parliament, and many are unhappy. A housing crisis and rising immigration are among the top concerns driving discontent with center-right governing parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail. An anti-politician mood also is hitting left-of-center opposition party Sinn Fein, and some voters are looking at a large crop of independent candidates. They range from left-of-center to far right. One of the most eye-catching is Gerry “the Monk” Hutch, who prosecutors say heads an international crime group involved in robbery and drug smuggling. He’s attracting support from voters who see little difference between a career criminal and professional politicians.

