Israeli soccer team prepares for closed-door match in Hungary after attacks on fans in Amsterdam

DEBRECEN, Hungary (AP) — Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team has returned to Europe for the first time since its fans were assaulted in the Netherlands earlier this month. The attacks in Amsterdam were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Israel and across Europe. Macabbi will face off Thursday against Turkey’s Besiktas in an Europa League match that was relocated to Hungary. The contest will be played without fans due to security concerns following the violence in Amsterdam. Hungary has hosted several home games for Israel’s national team for security reasons since the war in Gaza began.

