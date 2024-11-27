Landmark fish and meat markets in London to close, ending 1,000 years of tradition

LONDON (AP) — Two of London’s most famous markets — one selling fish, the other meat — are set to close in the coming years, bringing an end to traditions stretching back to medieval times. On Wednesday, The City of London Corporation, the governing body in the capital city’s historic hub, is set to present a bill to Parliament to bring an end to its responsibilities to operate the Billingsgate fish market and the Smithfield meat market, both of which have existed in some shape or form since the 11th century. That comes a day after the corporation decided not to relocate the markets to a new development just east of London in Dagenham.

