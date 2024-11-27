The son of Norway’s crown princess to be released from custody in rape allegations

BERLIN (AP) — The eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit is to be released from custody after his arrest last week on rape allegations. Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported Wednesday that in addition to the release, however, Oslo police have started an investigation into a new alleged sexual offense. Marius Borg Høiby is the stepson of the heir to the Norwegian throne, Crown Prince Haakon, and the son of Mette-Marit from a previous relationship. He has no royal title or official duties. Borg Høiby was arrested last week in Oslo on a preliminary charge of having had “sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act.” His lawyer says he will likely be released on Wednesday.

