The UK will consult on sales targets for automakers during the transition to electric vehicles

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Labour government will launch a consultation on sales targets set for auto manufacturers during the transition to electric vehicles. That’s in the wake of the decision by Stellantis, the owner of Vauxhall, to close its van factory in southern England at the potential cost of 1,100 jobs. Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told lawmakers Wednesday that the problems encountered by Stellantis in the transition to electric vehicles are not unique, adding that the government will do all it can to prevent the closure of the plant. Stellantis blamed its decision on the U.K.’s “stringent” zero-emission vehicle mandate that sets strict targets for manufacturers.

