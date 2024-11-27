Wall Street eyes M&A revival if new Trump administration ushers in lower rates, looser scrutiny

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is betting corporate dealmaking could bounce back next year if the new Trump administration ushers in lower interest rates and looser regulatory scrutiny. Mergers and acquisitions have been falling ever since 2021, when the global economy reopened and pent up demand was released. That could change thanks to the Federal Reserve loosening its interest rate policy and returning President Donald Trump vowing to slash regulations.

