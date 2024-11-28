California drafts plan to save its iconic and imperiled Joshua trees

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has released a new plan to protect the state’s iconic Joshua trees, which are imperiled by wildfires, human development and climate change. The 294-page draft plan includes calls for avoiding or minimizing direct and indirect impacts from overgrazing, pesticide use and unauthorized off-roading. It also says trees should be removed when projects could harm them. The plan also says land where the trees grow should be identified and protected in a future projected to be drier and hotter due to climate change.

