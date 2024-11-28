Former British soldier who broke out of prison is convicted of spying for Iran

LONDON (AP) — A former British soldier who claimed he was trying to work as a double agent has been convicted of spying for Iran. Daniel Khalife, who’s 23, was found guilty Thursday by a jury in Woolwich Crown Court on violations of the Official Secrets Act and Terrorism Act. He was cleared of planting a fake bomb in his barracks. Khalife’s case had not received much attention until he made an audacious escape from a London prison and was on the run for three days. Prosecutors say the 23-year-old delivered restricted and classified material to Iran. His defense lawyer portrayed him as naive and comical, more of a “Scooby Doo” character than James Bond.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.