Georgia suspends talks on joining the EU for 4 years, accusing the bloc of ‘blackmail’

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s prime minister has declared that the South Caucasus country will put negotiations on its bid to join the European Union on hold for four years in view of what he described as “blackmail and manipulation” from some of the bloc’s politicians. Thursday’s statement by Irakli Kobakhize came hours after he was reappointed to the job by members of the governing Georgian Dream party after its’ disputed victory in last month’s parliamentary election that has sparked protests and led to an opposition boycott of parliament. The Oct. 26 election vote was widely seen as a referendum on the country’s aspirations to join the EU. The opposition said the vote was rigged under the influence of Russia.

